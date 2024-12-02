Newegg to help European merchants enter the US market

The Newegg Seller Day, held in June 2017, will be attended by experienced ecommerce sellers and newcomers alike. The meeting’s focus is on providing merchants with the knowledge and tools necessary to enter the US market. Over 200 UK/EU retailers are expected to be present at the conference.

Newegg provides an online retail platform on which sellers can engage in cross-border ecommerce. Currently, the company has opened a marketplace in China and plans to expand into other countries as well.