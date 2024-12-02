Newegg starts accepting Bitcoin payments via BitPay

With BitPay’s platform, Newegg can accept Bitcoin payments and also handle refunds and payment exceptions. When completing an order on Newegg.com, customers can now select ‘Bitcoin’ from the list of available payment methods during stage two of the order process.

Newegg is an electronics-focused e-retailer in the US. Newegg sells electronic products and hardware components, such as solid state drives, graphic cards, cases and processors. The website has more than 25 million registered users and offers customers a comprehensive selection of consumer electronics products, detailed product descriptions and images, as well as how-to information and customer reviews.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.