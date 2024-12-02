Newegg inks deal with Payoneer

Via the deal, for any Newegg seller who receives payments in multiple currencies, Payoneer will convert the money in a regulated way. Payoneer has over 10 years of experience in the industry and has been ranked for the 3rd time in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000 Financial Services Companies.

Established in 2010, Newegg is the second-largest online tech retailer in North America and was dubbed the “king of online electronics” because of their selection of consumer electronics, computers, home theatre products and other general merchandise.