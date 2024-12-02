Newegg expands into six new markets

The company’s expansionist agenda includes Ireland, Poland, India, Singapore, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Currently, the company operates in 4 countries: US, Canada, the UK and Australia.

Nevertheless, the company’s agenda also stresses the Asian market as a region for improving sales rate. As such, via Newegg’s guidance, Asia-based companies are able to sell directly to Newegg’s global customer base, while preserving margins to permeate bottom-line growth.

Soren Mills, Chief Marketing Officer of Newegg for North America, has announced the company’s agreement with Colorful Group to expand global distribution of Colorful Group’s portfolio of PC hardware components into countries such as the US, Australia, Canada and the UK. Initial distribution will target North America and will expand to help Colorful Group get access into key global regions.

Newegg is an electronics-focused e-tailer in the US. Newegg sells electronic products and hardware components, such as solid state drives, graphic cards, cases and processors. The website has more than 25 million registered users and offers customers a comprehensive selection of consumer electronics products, detailed product descriptions and images, as well as how-to information and customer reviews.

Established in 1995, Colorful Group is a provider of PC hardware, including VGA, MB, tablets, power supplies and chassis components.