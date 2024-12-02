Newegg allows Bitcoin payments in 73 countries

According to a press release, Newegg customers can now purchase its products with Bitcoin (BTC) in almost all of the countries under Newegg’s coverage. The company serves countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. However, while Newegg reportedly serves over 80 countries worldwide, BTC payment will remain unavailable for customers residing in six countries: Algeria, Ecuador, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco, and Vietnam.

The company became one of the first online shopping stores to accept Bitcoin when the company partnered with Bitcoin payment processor BitPay, in 2014. At the time, Newegg rolled out the option of payment with BTC for residents in the US, later adding the feature for Canadian citizens.