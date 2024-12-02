New Zealand: Westpac selects Gemaltos mobile contactless payment solution

Following the agreement, Westpac customers will have to attach the sticker to the back of their mobile device to make contactless payments.

The Optelio Contactless Sticker embeds a EMV microprocessor that will be linked to Westpac customers credit or debit cards. It will enable small payments at more than 15,000 contactless point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the country. The contactless sticker is certified by international payment associations and is part of the Gemalto NFC products and services.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

