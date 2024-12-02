New Zealand shoppers able to pay with MasterPass

Local partners with MasterPass include Westpac New Zealand and payment technology providers Fontis, Flo2Cash, IP Payments, Payment Express, Paystation and Solutionists. Additional partners working with MasterCard on MasterPass include ANZ, BNZ, and Kiwibank and those retail partners looking to implement include Book My Show, Briscoes, Event Cinemas, Fishpond, Live Nation, Living & Giving, Rebel Sport, Ticketmaster, plus many more.

Currently over 40,000 merchants around the world accept the option to make online payments with MasterPass. MasterPass-enabled merchants include Zuji, Singapore Airlines, J. Crew, Rakuten, Kate Spade, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Boots UK, Bass Pro Shops and Beyond the Rack

In recent news, Swiss processor of card-based payments SIX Payment Services and MasterCard have entered an agreement to jointly provide the wallet payment platform MasterPass for card issuing banks in Switzerland.