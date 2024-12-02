New Zealand Post to enable access to Chinese market for retailers

The initiative will boost cross-border shipping, postandparcel.info reports.

Sohail Choudry, New Zealand Post executive general manager for ecommerce and customer solutions, has informed that the online platform is based on a supply chain system designed specifically for New Zealand companies looking to expand into the Chinese market. In providing the new platform and accompanying supply chain, New Zealand Post makes use of its links with

Chinese organisations including China Post, freight company Cargo Services Far East, and ecommerce company Alibaba Group, which runs the Tmall Global website.