New Zealand Post plans cross-border ecommerce service expansion

The new Chinese delivery address is planned to go live in October 2014, enabling New Zealanders to shop via Chinese websites. It will even allow consumers to shop on different websites and have all items consolidated within a single package for forwarding back to New Zealand.

Currently, the service allows New Zealanders to shop via UK and US websites, and have items sent to an address within those countries. New Zealand Post then forwards the parcels back home from there. The company has said that 100,000 customers are now using the service.

The YouShop service has had a US delivery address since September 2012, and a UK delivery address since August 2013.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.