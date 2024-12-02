New Zealand Government, Alibaba Group jot down strategic ecommerce deal

The signing ceremony of the MOU was witnessed by New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon John Key, and Alibaba Group’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Jack Ma, soon after their keynote speeches at an event held by the China Entrepreneur Club. The cooperation between Alibaba and NZTE will foster greater trade opportunities for New Zealand businesses seeking to enter the vast Chinese consumer market, by leveraging services and platforms offered by Alibaba’s ecosystem.

The MoU aims to broaden Alibaba’s existing partnership with NZTE and is a significant step in establishing a closer cooperation to promote trade and online commerce between China and New Zealand. Under the MOU, the parties will explore different collaboration opportunities, including Alibaba providing support for New Zealand companies to enter the Chinese consumer market through its various ecommerce channels, while NZTE will assist local companies to understand and optimise the opportunities Alibaba’s ecosystem offers in terms of business growth in China.



Alibaba and its wider ecosystem will offer New Zealand businesses a wide range of services to help cultivate opportunities in China via its ecommerce platforms. These key services will enable merchants to sell into China through retail (B2C) or wholesale (B2B) platforms, cross-promote tourism between China and New Zealand and provide payment solutions to both consumers and merchants.

NZTE will work with New Zealand companies to promote local specialties and fresh produce in China. With New Zealand’s reputation for producing exceptional quality fresh food including dairy, meat, seafood, fruit and wine, there are significant opportunities for this sector as Chinese consumers increasingly demand high quality fresh products.