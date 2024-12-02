New Zealand: ASB Bank enables HCE mobile payments via Visa

Bank’s customers need to have the latest version of the ASB Mobile app on their compatible Android phone, which must have Kit Kat 4.4+ and have NFC available.

ASB Virtual can be added to any ASB Visa credit and debit cards available in the Cards menu of a user’s ASB mobile app. The customer has to log in to the ASB Mobile app, select Cards from the left hand menu, choose the ASB Visa card they want, tap Add ASB Virtual and wait for confirmation.

ASB Virtual card will then show as a separate card in Card Control, below the physical card that it is connected to. ASB Virtual is ready to use as soon as the customer successfully adds it to his or her ASB Mobile app.

The first ASB Virtual card a user sets up will become his or her Always On card and will automatically be used to make a payment. Always On card can be changed using Card Control. The card can be used anywhere Visa PayWave is accepted. Nationwide, there are currently over 30,000 terminals that are PayWave-enabled, that is around a quarter of all EFTPOS terminals, according to nfcworld.com.

For transactions over NZD 80 (USD56), the user simply lights the phone and holds it over the PayWave terminal and enters PIN. ASB Virtual PIN is the same for the physical ASB Visa card.