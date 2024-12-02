New Zealand: 50%+ adult customers buy online

New Zealand takes advantage of a developed infrastructure which has propelled the country among the top 20 countries worldwide in B2C ecommerce potential despite the island nation’s small population size.

B2C ecommerce is a high one-digit percentage of the total retail sales in the country and online shopping on foreign websites accounts for over a third of all sales generated across the borders. Additionally, the growth rate of cross-border shopping outpaces local online sales.

Significant online retail industries are specialized food, groceries and liquor, which according to some estimates are even ahead of consumer electronics and fashion in terms of market share.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.