New wristwatch device introduced by Samsung

The company introduced the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier, two variations of the same base product, which support Samsung Pay and on the Frontier version also allow users to make phone calls or even book an Uber ride from the device without the need for a smartphone to be connected.

The system lets consumers register a credit or bank card to their phone in order to make small contactless payments in stores, taxis, or on public transport. Now the option is available for wearable devices that support the technology.

In addition, Samsung’s model allows the watch to have its own phone number for making phone calls, sending SMS messages or using apps from Spotify or Uber Technologies. Only the US and Korean versions of the Gear will support this feature, with other regions needing Wi-Fi or to be connected via Bluetooth to a compatible phone.

According to the company, other features of the Gear S3 include a 1.3-inch color display, a GPS location sensor, 4GB of internal memory, wireless charging, and a battery the company says will last between three and four days on a single charge. It’s also resistant to water and dust.