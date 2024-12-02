New series of standards to support mobile payments

The ISO 12812 series of standards and technical specifications aims to define common terms and requirements that support wider and advanced interoperability. Its various parts define the technical components and their interfaces and the roles of the different parties involved.

The series is being developed by working group 10 of ISO technical committee ISO/TC 68/SC 7 for core banking services, whose secretariat is held by AFNOR, ISOs member in France.

The standards and technical specifications in the series will include: ISO 12812-1, Core banking – Mobile financial services – Part 1: general framework; ISO/TS 12812-2, core banking – mobile financial services – Part 2: security and data protection for mobile financial services; ISO/TS 12812-3, core banking – mobile financial services – Part 3: financial application lifecycle management; ISO/TS 12812-4, core banking – mobile financial services – Part 4: mobile payments-to-person; ISO/TS 12812-5, core banking – mobile financial services – Part 5: mobile payments to business

The draft versions of the ISO 12812 suite of standards are available for purchase from your national ISO member, while the final versions will be published later in 2016 according to iso.org.