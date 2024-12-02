New player in e-procurement Marinus Global launches cloud-based solution

Columbus is being launched after a six-month trial period with undisclosed customers and aims to optimise workflows between parties and increased use of automation to improve efficiency and reduce transaction time. Automation is key part of Marinus sees as differentiating Columbus and it is not simply a form to fill in and then clicking a send button.

Catalogues are synchronized between ship and shore and crew can order pre-approved parts and provisions sending orders to shore. In terms of pricing Columbus does not take a cut on each purchase order but rather user pays a fixed price USD 299 per user, per month with no limit on number of ships, companies or subsidiaries, RFQs or POs.