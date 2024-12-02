New partnership is set to promote security across the payments system

SPP marks the first time these interests representing diverse parts of the payments system have joined forces to address the ongoing battle against payment fraud and devise improvements for the US card payment system.

SPP founding members include the Food Marketing Institute, National Retail Federation, National Association of Convenience Stores, National Grocers Association, First Data’s STAR Network and SHAZAM.

The Partnership will also focus on meeting consumer expectations for security, convenience and flexibility in payment options, especially as new technologies evolve and emerge. The group will emphasize several priority areas including stronger user authentication, open standard setting and adoption, payment security innovation and network routing competition.