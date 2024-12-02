New P2P lending fund launches targeting 5-7% return

Share classes in Euros and Swiss Francs are also available, with a lower target return due to hedging costs. The P2P Lending Fund company already has commitments from several investors including multi family offices, and external asset managers based in Switzerland and Europe.

The P2P Lending Fund is an open ended fund, with monthly redemptions, and currently has USD 22 million committed, with USD 11.4 million already subscribed and deployed. It is structured as a Luxembourg based RAIF (Reserved Alternative Investment Fund) with an AIFM (under AIFMD), giving it market access across the EU and is open to Well Informed Investors.