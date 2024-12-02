New Moon browser extension allows users to shop on Amazon with cryptocurrencies

In order to use the extension, the user has to download it and create an account. After it, using their Coinbase account, the individuals will be able to make purchases using their Coinbase wallet. In the future, the intention is to add more exchanges and platforms.

Moon Technologies explains that there will be other ecommerce sites such as eBay and Walmart added to their extension.

As soon as users are in the checkout moment, Moon will recognize this and it will display a button that says ‘Pay With Moon.’ Most importantly, the company does not charge any fees for the whole process.

There are several other sites that allow users to purchase using virtual currencies. Indeed, there are even some jurisdictions that are already accepting digital currencies as a means of payment for taxes.