New Media Insight Group to roll out NFC payment solution

NFC is a sensor driven technology that is set to enable merchants and customers to conduct ‘tap-to-pay’ transactions, sourced from their mobile device. Near field communication is enabled by host card emulation (HCE) technology, which is endorsed by Google and is available on all stock Android mobile devices. Also, MasterCard and Visa have both endorsed HCE technology.

In recent news, New Media Insight Group has launched a mobile payment solution dubbed CloudPay.