New Lufthansa arm to offer ecommerce solutions

Described as a digital-first shipping company, it aims to integrate in a streamlined manner with customers’ storefronts, ERP systems, or shipping software. Shipments will move on 2,387 daily flights to 31 worldwide destinations operated by Lufthansa and its partner airlines Austria, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

A Lufthansa Cargo representative explained that the company has identified new customer requirements and developed an additional transport offering for online retailers.

According to Lufthansa Cargo, its conventional airport-to-airport air cargo services will be embeded into its transport solutions. Moreover, the company will integrate optional services, such as first- and last-mile transfers and handling add-ons.