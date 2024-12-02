New Latin America Ecommerce Report highlights ecommerce growth

Mexico boasts a place as the largest ecommerce market in Latin America, with a USD 21 billion annual spend. Brazil isn’t too far behind, with USD 18.86, but Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru occupy the last places, with USD 6.83, USD 4.93, USD 3.7, and USD 3 billion respectively.

MercadoLibre (MercadoLivre in Brazil) is the dominating company for ecommerce, the platform having 56.3 million unique visitors in May 2018 alone, with Amazon trailing behind at 22.4 million. For Chile, however, the situation is different, with yapo.cl taking the lead above MercadoLibre as the country’s most used ecommerce platform.

MercadoLibre and Amazon are the top online sellers, and the majority of Mexican online shoppers make international purchases, with 70% of them preferring to pay for their products via PayPal.