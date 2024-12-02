New industry code that protects people from APP scams is live

Therefore, starting with May 28, 2019 people who fall victim to an APP scam, have a greater chance of getting back their money as a group of banks have committed to do more for their consumers.

Banks that have signed up to the code include: Barclays, HSBC (including HSBC, First Direct, and M&S Bank); Lloyds Banking Group (including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Intelligent Finance); Metro Bank; Nationwide; RBS (including Royal Bank of Scotland, Natwest, and Ulster Bank); Santander (including Santander, Cahoot, and Carter Allen); and Starling Bank.

The code, developed by consumer groups and the industry, follows work led by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR). If people fall victim to an APP scam and notify their bank, banks which have signed up to the code have committed to deciding whether to reimburse within 15 working days. If anyone is unhappy with the way a bank has handled their complaint, they should refer it directly to the Financial Ombudsman Service who will undertake a review of the matter, whether or not their bank has signed up to the code.