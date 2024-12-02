New Indian challenger Payzello launches

In its list of offerings, the company includes a single card for both debit and credit, app-based loans, money transfer and request, end to end expense management, Bharat QR, three minutes’ account opening, among others – and all this with zero paperwork.

A chatbot is included in the app, called Ello. It was made for conversations regarding users’ finances and provides suggestions.

Currently, Payzello is not a bank, although it has partnered with multiple banks to provide users with financial solutions. However, Payzello does have ambitions to apply for a banking licence. Its banking partners are Laxmi Vilas Bank and Yes Bank.

Payzello is available both in Android and iOS.