New financial APIs for Infor OS Platform

The applicable APIs have been made available as part of the Infor ION API Gateway. This API gateway is designed to provide a single point of administration, monitoring, orchestration and authorization to Infor APIs, as well as applicable partner and third-party APIs.

These APIs can help provide integration possibilities to mobile, cloud, web, and server-based applications for vertical industries Infor serves.

Furthermore, the gateway can act as a key hub of the digital enterprise, providing access internally and externally to applicable web, mobile or server-based applications. Infor ION is the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) built into Infor OS. The APIs available for Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management span from Global Ledger and Procurement to Inventory and Invoicing.