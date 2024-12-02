New Development Bank goes live with TCS BaNCS for Treasury

NDB selected TCS BaNCS for its risk and treasury operations, and for the solution’s range of asset classes, and features such as real-time position keeping, risk analytics, and a single product configurator to support debt structures for its issuance programmes.

The go-live was achieved in 12 weeks, and TCS BaNCS will now support all market operations linked to NDB’s investment and liability portfolio consisting of global bond issuance, including managing inherent risks.

TCS says itsTCS BaNCS for Treasury covers front, middle, and back-office operations in treasury and trade, encompassing cash and derivatives on foreign exchanges, money markets, fixed income, equities and hybrid structures.