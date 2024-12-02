New cross-border payment scheme launched by Standard Chartered

The bank’s agenda on the cross-border payment scheme is to provide same-day or next-day delivery of USD and EUR cross-border payments for transactions in Africa and Asia. The initiative is an addition to the 2012 Standard Chartered’s payment guarantee programme.

The payment scheme provides customers with control over their funds as well as payment guarantees. Moreover, Standard Chartered has launched an email notification service which delivers rapid notifications both to remitters and remittees on the closing of the transaction.

