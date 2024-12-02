New banks, credit unions implement Apple Pay for MasterCard cardholders

MasterCard cardholders with a consumer credit or debit card from BMO Harris, Cambridge Savings, Canton School Employees Federal Credit Union, Centennial Bank, Citadel Federal Credit Union, First Community Bank & Trust,First Community Credit Union, Foothill Federal Credit Union, GTE Financial, Hiway Federal Credit Union, KeyBank,Lake Michigan Credit Union, Logix Federal Credit Union, Meijer Credit Union, Mission Federal Credit Union, Point Bank, Prosperity Bank, Sandy Spring Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, US Bank, Wanigas Credit Union, Wesbanco and West Community Credit Union now have access to everyday payments via Apple Pay. In addition, cardholders with a MasterCard small business card from Bethpage Federal Credit Union or Navy Federal Credit Union can also now leverage Apple Pay.

To help consumers use Apple Pay, MasterCard has developed the MasterCard Nearby app, available in the App Store, which helps users to find merchants near their current location that accept contactless payments.