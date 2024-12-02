Neuseren, BlockRules bring regulated tokenized securities on public blockchains

Geneva-based financial services company Neuseren was established to fill the growing demand for tokenized security offerings for companies seeking to expand their investor base in a manner that satisfies regulatory requirements.

BlockRules technology provides access to a new global community of blockchain investors worldwide. Members of this community have a significant interest in utilising a blockchain solution for securities trading, where built-in regulatory support is essential. BlockRules’ representatives believe their approach to supporting transactions of tokenized securities will create a new standard of trust and security for investors.

Neuseren is a financial advisory company aiming to bring the latest blockchain innovations to corporate fund-raising. BlockRules is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verseon Corporation. The blockchain technology company facilitates issuance and decentralized trading that is secure, transparent and verifiable.