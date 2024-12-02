Neurotechnology launches Face Verification SDK for mobile and PCs

The API included in the Face Verification SDK library is designed for easy implementation of solutions for secure applications such as payment authentication, banking KYC, and e-service logins. It provides a subset of the capabilities of Neurotechnology’s VeriLook SDK, with a smaller library size than the Face Verification portion of VeriLook 10, to allow deployment in smaller applications.

Face Verification also now enables ICAO face image checks in compliance with the ISO 19794-5 standard, which integrators can use to ensure the quality of the face image captured, and in combination with liveness detection for stronger spoofing protection.

A flexible deployment mechanism makes the Face Verification SDK easy to use for transaction-based environments, as well as for offline verification, says the company. A trial version of the client portion of the new SDK is also available.