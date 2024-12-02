Neufund receives approval from Liechtenstein regulator to roll out token offerings

The startup announced retail-grade public offerings of tokenised equity. The first retail public offering being launched is for Greyp, an electric mobility platform. Neufund said USD 16 million in capital has been deployed on the platform to date.

US based investors must be accredited to partake. Unlike other tokenised financial products such as initial coin offerings, Neufund’s product is legally binding equity in a company, according to CoinDesk.

Nefund’s protocol is based on the Ethereum blockchain with custom smart contracts built in-house on the ERC-20 token standard. One of the most active participants on the Ethereum network, Nefund has been developing the codebase since 2016. Neufund is based in Berlin. To find out more about Neufind, check out our interview with Agnieszka Sarnecka, VP Ventures at Neufund here.