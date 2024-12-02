Neufund, Blocktrade.com partner to further unlock tokenisation in the financial market

This alliance follows previous secondary market partnerships with Binance, BitBay, and MSX of Malta Stock Exchange. Neufund’s set of protocols for enhanced ownership allows users to give real-world assets a representation on the blockchain in the form of legally-binding security tokens.

The company will enable companies to tokenize equity in a form of legally binding Equity Tokens and offer them listing on secondary markets provided by Blocktrade.com

Blocktrade.com will become a secondary market for security tokens tokenised by Neufund, thus including blockchain-based investment assets into existing financial markets. Additionally, Blocktrade.com is the first secondary market partner from Liechtenstein, a country developing a Crypto Valley similar to that in Zug, Switzerland and Malta. Liechtenstein aims to become a preferred destination for blockchain companies to locate and do business.

Neufund will soon host its first Security Token Offering on its primary market. Thanks to the partnerships, tokens can be later on tradable on secondary market partners of Neufund, including Blocktrade.com.

