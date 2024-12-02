Neufund, BitBay to enable security token trading with fiat currencies

The announcement follows Neufund’s recent partnerships with the Malta Stock Exchange and Binance. The blockchain startup has also announced that seven companies have signed up to conduct Equity Token Offerings through its platform.

Neufund’s partnership with BitBay is aimed at becoming the first end-to-end primary issuance platform for security tokens, in particular, equity tokens, according to Econo Times. BitBay has recently moved its operations to Malta. The tradable fiat pairs supported on its platform include the Polish Zloty, the Euro and the US Dollar.

Neufund said that the cryptocurrency exchange will be the first trading partner enabling companies to liquidate their equity tokens against fiat currency.