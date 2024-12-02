Network tokenisation to enable 85% of ecommerce transactions by 2028





These transactions, which include online and desktop ecommerce transactions, mobile payments, and IoT transactions, are likely to see a substantial growth of 190%, reaching USD 400 billion globally in 2028, compared to USD 140.3 billion in 2023.











According to the study, network tokenisation, the process of substituting card payment data with unique network-issued tokens, may be able to balance security and friction more effectively than other solutions. This represents a major concern for ecommerce market players. However, the repeated usability of network tokens decreases the instances a consumer is required to provide payment details, therefore promoting limited friction.





The report predicts an increase in network tokenisation mandates after successfully being implemented on the market. Researchers stated that as the number of transactions and payment methods within the ecommerce sector is increasing, government bodies should implement regulations and mandates, as they represent an important opportunity for network tokenisation vendors to grow their revenue. The Reserve Bank of India has implemented a requirement for all credit and debit card data used in online, point-of-sale, and in-app transactions to be tokenised from October 2022. Through this, payment security was enhanced, and the digital payment experience was improved. As per the bank, card data, tokens, and any other relevant details are stored in a secure mode by the token service provider, such as a card payment network or card issuer, which has been certified for safety and security that conforms to international practices and globally accepted standards.

Network tokenisation in ecommerce