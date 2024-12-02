



Network International is a digital payments company operating in over 50 countries in the Middle East and Africa. Its mission is to support business and economic growth by simplifying payments. The company serves more than 250 financial institutions and over 130,000 merchants.

Travelers can access an extensive payment system

This partnership will support transactions for bookings and various airline services in the East African region, allowing travellers to access a wider range of payment options beyond just cards. Customers flying with flydubai can make payments using Mpesa, Airtel Money, and MTN Mobile Money when booking flights directly through flydubai's website or mobile app. This integration aims to offer passengers a secure payment experience while responding to the growing demand for digital payment options in the region. The airline plans to expand this payment method to additional markets in Africa, including Tanzania, in the future.

Network International offers an extensive array of technology-driven payment solutions tailored for merchants and financial institutions of various types and sizes. Its services include acquiring and processing solutions, along with a wide range of offerings. Currently, Network International is encompassing over 40 markets in Africa.

Since flydubai started operations in Entebbe in 2014 and expanding to Mombasa in 2024, the company has observed a growing demand in these markets. This highlights the need for more accessible and simplified payment solutions for customers. Through this collaboration, the company aims to optimise the travel experience for clients both on the ground and in the air.