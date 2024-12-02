



This collaboration aims to improve point-of-sale (POS) offerings by integrating Tamara's split payment services into Network’s N-Genius terminals, enabling merchants to offer flexible, Sharia-compliant payment solutions.











The partnership allows customers to split payments into up to four interest-free installments or pay the full amount upfront. This addition is part of the Network’s broad suite of payment options, which include major card schemes, popular mobile wallets, loyalty programs, and other value-added services. Merchants will receive full payment immediately, while consumers can manage their expenses more flexibly.

The growing demand for alternative payment solutions, particularly in sectors like travel, electronics, and retail, has increased the popularity of split payments. These methods provide transparency and eliminate interest, catering to shifting consumer preferences. Tamara currently supports millions of users and collaborates with thousands of merchants across its platform.

The integration of flexible payment solutions aligns with the rising trend toward BNPL services, which meet consumer demand for transparent and convenient payment options, benefiting both businesses and customers in the region.





BNPL market surges in MEA amid ecommerce growth and consumer demand

The BNPL market is rapidly expanding in the MEA as consumers increasingly embrace flexible and interest-free payment options. The region has seen strong adoption of BNPL services, particularly among younger, tech-savvy shoppers who value the ability to manage their finances with greater control. This payment model allows consumers to split their purchases into manageable installments without incurring interest, catering to a growing demand for transparent and flexible spending solutions.

The surge in BNPL usage is closely linked to the region’s expanding ecommerce sector, which has experienced accelerated growth in recent years. With more consumers turning to online shopping, BNPL offers a convenient alternative to traditional credit, aligning well with changing consumer preferences for simple and transparent financial transactions. As this trend continues, BNPL services are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of retail and digital payments in the MEA region.