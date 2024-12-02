Network International signs processing agreement with KamelPay



According to the press release, the agreement marks a significant milestone for KamelPay to potentially expand in payroll, commercial, and credit card segments in the UAE. KamelPay envisages growth by over 200,000 cards in 2024.





This partnership is intended to facilitate transformative digital payments experiences for KamelPay's customers. Network’s platform and payments expertise seeks to enable seamless end-to-end processing capabilities incorporating fraud detection and preventive measures to offer advanced functionality and security.











Officials from KamelPay stated that the focus is to address financial exclusion while ensuring access to the financial ecosystem for all stakeholders. KamelPay, integrated within the UAE, serves numerous banks and corporations, offering new opportunities, streamlined processes, efficiency gains, and enhanced service offerings. Together, the entities are seeking to advance financial inclusion, drive innovation, and foster a secure payment landscape.





About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a range of value-added services.







Network International Holdings is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.





About Kamelpay

Kamelpay is a comprehensive corporate payment platform that provides all-in-one and secure corporate disbursement solutions to the business sectors. The platform is focused on making payroll management stress-free and hassle-free for the company owners.