Network International, PayPal partner to enable transfers for UAE merchants

With this partnership, merchants will have access to their online payments from customers, offering them ecommerce opportunities. The service is expected to be launched in October 2014.

According to the CEO of Network International, Bhairav Trivedi, cross-border ecommerce transactions have presented challenges for UAE-based merchants due to circuitous transfer routes and fluctuating exchanges rates, which results in limited access to cash flows.

