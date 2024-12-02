



Following this announcement, Network International and Tabby’s partnership is expected to offer flexible, secure, and interest-free payment options to customers at point-of-sale (POS). Tabby’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service will also be integrated with Network’s N-Genius POS terminals, as the solutions will allow merchants to grow their business by letting their shoppers pay flexibly, without any hidden fees or interest.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Network International x Tabby partnership

Driven by the demand for transparent, secure, and flexible payment methods, clients are expected to increasingly adopt BNPL, which recently has emerged as a convenient payment option. Buy Now, Pay Later aligns with the current client preferences, and is set to develop a `win-win` proposition for both merchants and users, according to the official press release.

Through this partnership, Network International will continue to provide its wide range of payment methods, including acceptance of major card schemes, popular mobile wallets, loyalty redemption from multiple banks, and a host of other value-added services. At the same time, by integrating Tabby on its N-Genius POS terminals, customers will have the possibility to benefit from its solutions with no additional fees or interest. This process will focus on accelerating growth while gaining the loyalty of users by delivering flexible payments online and in stores as well.