Network International partners with SerVme





This joint venture aims to bolster the food and beverage sector in UAE. The partnership comes at a time when, reportedly, the sector is experiencing continuous growth that is supported by the country’s popularity among tourists.

By combining their platforms, Network International and SerVme will enable restaurants to facilitate the payment process for their clients. Moreover, the partnership will enable access to the reservation system as well as the automatic storing of all payments via the guest profile in SerVme’s CRM system.

Insights into the partnership

One expected advantage of this collaboration is that restaurant operators will be able to secure their revenue in advance from their customers by extending payment options such as partial or full deposits for certain events.

Another anticipated benefit is that the new solution will allow for the pre-authorisation of credit cards for booking. This service is set to discourage last-minute cancellations that are known to affect the table turnover of restaurants. Moreover, this feature is also expected to mitigate frequent issues that restaurants face such as no-shows and to extend customers a frictionless payment experience.

According to the official statement, an official from Network International expressed that the Dubai-based company takes pride in supporting UAE’s fast-growing hospitality sector. The representative further added that they consider this collaboration a strategic move meant to enable customers access to a convenient payment experience and additional benefits such as advanced encryption, PCI compliance, and fraud prevention measures.





Network International and SerVme’s strategies and previous developments

Network International aims to enable digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa. The company is reportedly the largest acquirer in the UAE, and it extends its payment solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Strategy-wise, purportedly the company seeks to invest in strategic partnerships that aim to boost its geographic footprint. The Middle East segment of the business covers markets in the UAE, Jordan and recently Saudi Arabia, while for its segment in Africa, Network International provides its services to around 40 countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

SerVme is a complete guest experience platform that features capabilities such as reservations, seat management, marketing CRM, re-engagement, and analytics, among others.

The platform was specifically designed for the hospitability sector. More precisely, the company reportedly aims to enable restaurant operators to unify their operations.