Network International partners with Policy Bazaar





Following this announcement, the partnership between Network International and Policy Bazaar is set to provide affordable insurance policies for merchants and collaborators. Network’s trader customers will have the possibility to purchase insurance policies through the Network Expense Hub portal, the company’s real-time payment and expense tracking dashboard. Traders who sign up for the firm’s platform will have the capability to receive value through data solutions and value-added tools.

In addition, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Network International represents a digital commerce firm across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, aiming to improve the manner in which businesses and economies develop by simplifying payments, transactions, and commerce. Policy Bazaar is an online financial products marketplace that was launched in order to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool, as well as becoming a one-stop-shop for clients’ personal financial needs in the UAE landscape.

Throughout this initiative, the Network Expense Hub will be available as an intuitive dashboard that will allow expense management, transaction visibility through real-time reports, flexible payments, and optimised transactions to multiple beneficiaries. The capabilities of the platform will be free of charge for Network’s merchant partners.

At the same time, the collaboration represents a significant step in the shared commitment to optimise the small and medium-sized enterprise – SME Insurance ecosystem. Both companies will focus on ensuring that SMEs have the needed tools to develop in a competitive market, while also providing them with secure, efficient, and comprehensive insurance products.



