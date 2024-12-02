



Following this announcement, Network International has signed a partnership with the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) in order to extend digital payment services to the bank’s corporate customers and clients.

The partnership is expected to allow NBF to offer Network’s omni-channel payment services including online payment tools and in-person payment products to its corporate users. This will provide a suite of secure solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer experience. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.









More information on the Network International x National Bank of Fujairah

Network International represents a digital payments company that aims to optimise the manner in which businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. The National Bank of Fujairah PJSC is a full-service corporate bank with commercial and corporate banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise, as well as expanding personal banking options and Shari’ah-compliant services.

By utilising Network’s optimised and secure digital payments capabilities, the collaboration aims to improve NBF’s competitive edge, while also contributing to its continued development in the market.

At the same time, the agreement will enable Network to focus on its commitment to develop the corporate sector with secure payment, while also managing them efficiently across all channels. NBF will also be enabled to provide more value to its clients by streamlining operations and offering an omnichannel experience.

Network International will focus on improving the overall customer experience, while also aligning with the shared commitment to offer a full suite of products to businesses. The collaboration will continue to focus on innovation and financial inclusion within the UAE digital economy, offering their customers convenience, security, and scalability.