Network International partners with Invest Bank

This collaboration will enable Invest Bank to offer Network International's merchant acquiring, card acceptance, and payments services, alongside a comprehensive range of technology-enabled payment solutions. The services will be delivered through a secure and scalable omnichannel platform.

Through this partnership, Network International aims to become the preferred provider of payment solutions for Invest Bank’s clients. This collaboration is expected to help Invest Bank improve its competitive positioning by offering advanced payment services to its corporate customers.

In the company press release, representatives from Network International stated that the partnership with Invest Bank aligns with Network’s broader strategy to support financial institutions in the region by providing secure and scalable payment services. They expressed confidence that this collaboration would allow Invest Bank to deliver additional value to its corporate clients while reinforcing Network International's presence in the Middle East and Africa.

Moreover, the Group Head of Products, Partnerships, and Enterprises at Network International, mentioned that integrating their omnichannel payment technologies with Invest Bank’s services would allow the bank's corporate clients to manage payments across various channels more efficiently. They also highlighted that the partnership would provide these clients with a unified and secure payment experience, enhancing their operational efficiency.

In turn, representatives from at Invest Bank commented on the bank’s commitment to improving the efficiency and security of payment management for its wholesale banking customers. Thet noted that the collaboration with Network International represents a significant step in Invest Bank's digital transformation efforts and highlighted that the integration of advanced payment technologies would provide greater value and convenience for their clients, aiding them in achieving their business objectives.

Other developments from Network International

In August 2024, Network International entered a referral agreement with Citi to optimise the payment experience for the latter’s corporate clients. As part of this arrangement, Citi aimed to use Network International’s omnichannel payment solutions to improve the payment experience for its corporate customers.

In addition, the referral agreement aimed to enable the bank to provide its clients with advanced payment management solutions, including increased transaction efficiency and security, and simplified payment integration features. Through this, Citi focused on assisting its corporate clients in digitising and simplifying their payment processes, while supporting their development strategies.