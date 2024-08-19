Network International, Citi enter referral agreement

As part of the current arrangement, Citi is set to utilise Network International’s omnichannel payment solutions to improve the payment experience for its corporate customers. In addition, the referral agreement aims to enable the bank to provide its clients with advanced payment management solutions, including increased transaction efficiency and security, and simplified payment integration features. Through this, Citi focuses on assisting its corporate clients in digitising and simplifying their payment processes, while supporting their development strategies.
