Network International partners with Huawei





Following this announcement, Network International is set to provide omni-channel digital payment offerings to customers in the market, such as card issuing and acquirer processing tools, value-added solutions, and transaction switching capabilities. In addition, Network will facilitate the overall transition of institution, fintech, and mobile financial services players to a secure digital-first approach. This is expected to generate faster payments and add convenience to users.

Network International’s card processing solutions will be combined with Huawei’s technology to optimise the ability of a new payments player that entered the market in order to explore new revenue-generating avenues, such as control applications, loyalty tools, as well as cardholder self-service. Network will also deliver customers additional features, such as virtual cards, fraud prevention products, tokenisation, and others.







Huawei’s recent strategy of development

Huawei had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of September 2023, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) announced its collaboration with multiple UAE banking applications in order to optimise the overall digital banking landscape in the region. The firm established strategic collaborations with ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE, while also focusing on the result in notable development in the UAE digital banking scene. In addition, the partnerships were expected to provide several benefits to both Huawei users, as well as the banking applications.

According to the press release published at the time, Huawei users were enabled with access to a wider range of financial services, as they could access their accounts and make transactions on the banking apps that were available on Huawei AppGallery. Furthermore, clients were allowed to use the applications in order to complete secure and efficient payments via facial recognition or fingerprint authentication.

Earlier in July 2023, South Africa-based Standard Bank announced its partnership with Huawei Mobile Services in order to provide digital banking tools to the former’s clients and customers. The collaboration was expected to offer an efficient and safe banking experience to users who accessed the Standard Bank application through Huawei devices. The two firms worked together for the past three years, aiming to make sure that the banking application of Standard Bank could be compatible with Huawei’s systems and technology.

At the same time, the partnership also included the incorporation of the Safety Detect system, which was set to authenticate clients using the app. A universal application downloads campaign was also launched, which aimed to extend the world of digital banking to over 300,000 Huawei users.



