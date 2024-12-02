



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to drive development and optimise financial inclusion for clients and companies across the eight member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

In addition, the partnership will also help deliver improved digital payment solutions under the GIM-Pay framework, leveraging the two organisations’ collective strengths. This process is set to benefit the population of the UEMOA region by providing secure, efficient, and accessible payment systems that meet the growing demands of businesses and users alike.











More information on the Network International x GIM-UEMOA partnership

Network International is a Middle East and Africa-based digital payments company that focuses on optimising the manner in which businesses and economies grow by simplifying transactions and commerce. The WAEMU Interbank Electronic Payment Group (GIM-UEMOA) is a regional payment scheme, switch, and processor that promotes electronic payments and systems across the banking and financial sector, as well as the public administration and population of the region.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to enhance the value proposition of GIM-UEMOA’s affiliated member banks by enabling them to better serve their end customers with improved digital payment solutions. This offering will align with the region’s commitment to fostering economic growth and financial inclusion as well.

Under this strategic deal, Network International and GIM-UEMOA will prioritise the shared commitment to development and collaboration in West Africa’s overall financial technology space. The collaboration underscores the importance of partnerships in the process of addressing the diverse financial and economic needs of the UEMOA region as well.