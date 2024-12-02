Network International partners with Airtel

This collaboration aims to underscore Network International's expanding involvement in issuer processing partnerships across the continent. Furthermore, this partnership is expected to bolster Airtel's provision of mobile services in Africa, leveraging Network International's expertise to navigate the digital finance arena and drive innovation.

The agreement with Airtel encompasses a rollout across key markets, encompassing card issuance products. Network International will provide technical support and expertise, including transaction processing, card hosting, online fraud prevention, and API integration, enhancing Airtel users' access to both traditional mobile services and digital payment solutions.

Officials from Network International cited by intelligentcio.com expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its significance in serving Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Africa. Representatives from Airtel Africa emphasised the partnership's potential to enhance customer experience and drive financial inclusion across the continent.

Other developments from Airtel

Airtel, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, serves over 140 million customers across 14 countries. In October 2023, Airtel Money Tanzania and TerraPay introduced an international remittance service, allowing the former’s customers to transact using their Airtel Money accounts in the UAE.

Airtel Money Tanzania, in partnership with TerraPay a cross-border payments network launched an international remittance service enabling Airtel Money customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make purchases at points of sale terminals using their Airtel Money accounts at no extra cost. This announcement followed the launch of the 10% Fly Dubai discount announced in July 2023.