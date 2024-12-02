



Following this announcement, Network International launched its point-of-sale (POS) with QR code payment tools, aimed at improving accessibility for merchants who seek digital transactions. This process is set to ensure that no client is excluded from making transactions, which will lead to more business opportunities and increased revenue for traders.

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the product launch

Throughout this initiative, Network International will provide the new POS solutions free of charge to merchants, which will enable businesses of all sizes to accept payments on the go. Furthermore, clients and users will have the possibility to pay using their mobile wallets or cards, which will cater to the diverse payment preferences of individuals. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also be allowed to track and reconcile all their mobile money and card payment transactions from a single point of reference.

A POS represents a computer-based cash register that was developed in order to enable merchants to process payments and log transactions. The launch of the POS solutions represents an important step into Network International’s strategy to enter the in-person payments market in the region of Kenya. The company is currently introducing its suite of solutions and expertise into the African continent with Kenya as a key hub for East Africa, aiming to accelerate the overall development of the local financial landscape and financial inclusion.