Network International launches new online payment gateway

With this launch, Network International, a PSP based in the UAE, aims to offer merchants and consumers in the region a streamlined payment experience across both online and in-store channels.

The gateway is part of Network International’s N-Genius payment platform. According to the company, its new payment gateway has been developed in the UAE following global best practice standards that respond to regional requirements such as multilingual, multi-currency, and white label branding capabilities, for clients across the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, Network International has announced that Alipay will be integrated as standard across all its N-Genius payment terminals.