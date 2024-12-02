Network International, JCB enable JCB contactless acceptance in the UAE

As per the agreement, JCB Contactless will be enabled across Network International’s network of physical and online UAE-based merchants including Abu Dhabi and Dubai Duty Free shops, Dubai taxis and metro stations.

JCB is used by more than 123 million cardholders and accepted at 30 million locations globally. Based on EMV contactless communication protocols, the global standard for contactless payment, JCB Contactless provides JCB card members a way to pay by simply tapping their card or mobile phone on an NFC-enabled reader to pay.