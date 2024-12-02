Network International Epsilon Unite augment loyalty programmes

This partnership aims to revolutionise loyalty programmes across the Middle East and Africa by combining Network International's robust payment infrastructure with Epsilon's innovative loyalty management expertise.











A personalised approach for rewarding customers

Network International will leverage Epsilon's advanced analytics and technology platforms to offer tailored loyalty programmes that drive customer engagement and retention for businesses across various sectors. Epsilon's extensive experience in designing personalised customer experiences will complement the partner's payment solutions, enabling their financial institution clients to build deeper connections with their customers and enhance overall brand loyalty.

Speaking on this collaboration, officials from Network International said they are happy to partner with Epsilon to support the growth strategies of their clients. As a digital payments company serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000 merchants across the region, they are confident this new partnership will be pivotal in driving value for our clients. It is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class solutions for our customers during an era of digital transformation.

In a reply, Epsilon’s representatives said that partnering with Network International allows them to expand their footprint in key markets (GCC/Africa) and deliver impactful loyalty programmes that drive measurable business outcomes. Together, they will enable brands to create meaningful connections with their customers and foster long-term loyalty.

As businesses increasingly prioritise customer retention and engagement, the Network International-Epsilon partnership promises to deliver scalable, predictive, and data-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's digital economy. By integrating Epsilon's loyalty capabilities with Network International's payment solutions, businesses can expect enhanced customer insights, increased transaction volumes, and improved overall profitability.





What does Network International do?

Network International is one of Middle East and Africa’s largest and digital payments companies. Their purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. They operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants, and public sector companies. They have 2,000+ employees based in their markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.